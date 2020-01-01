Paul Gascoigne movie: How to watch, release date & full details

The controversial former England footballer is set to have a movie based on his life, with the project a no-holds-barred look of his career

Paul Gascoigne has racked up more than a few of his fair share of headlines, dating back to his playing career for – not to mention other off-pitch events.

The 2015 documentary Gascoigne has already touched upon details of the ex-midfielder's infamy, though he is now set to be at the centre of his own movie with a fresh actor to portray him.

Goal has what you need to know about what the movie will be about, how to watch it, when it will be released and more.

What is the Paul Gascoigne movie?

Gascoigne has confirmed an upcoming movie based on his memoir Gazza: My Story, and that the search for an actor to play him is underway.

The film be an in-depth journey across the former England international's controversial life on and off the pitch , covering such subjects as his alcohol addiction.

A separate documentary focusing on Gascoigne's life is set for release this November, but the movie is a different project.

“Let’s face it, I have nothing to hide. It has all been in the press, the good and bad," Gascoigne told the Mirror about the potentially revealing nature of the film.

The documentary will use archive footage of his time playing at Italia 90, Euro 96 as well as brief stint with in .

Speaking on the documentary, Gascoigne said: “The documentary is out in November. The makers have spoken to me and my family.

“But there are backers looking at a film and trying to find someone to play me. I will guide them and read the script, it will be about my entire life. They will use my books.”

The biopic is set to be a tell-all of the infamous former footballer's life and times, including the epochal moment of his crying on the pitch after England were knocked out of the 1990 World Cup by .

His personal life is also expected to take centre stage, with topics such as his divorce from ex-wife Sheryl on the cards.

His arrest for sexual assault in 2018 is also due to be covered.

“I don’t have any regrets, none whatsoever. I am not going to change because I don’t know how to change," Gascoigne continued.

"People say I am not perfect but I don’t want to be perfect. I am happy the way I am.”

Who will play Paul Gascoigne in the movie?

There has yet to be an announcement about potential candidates to play the former midfielder in the film yet, but the Mirror have suggested the likes of Game of Thrones star Sean Bean, Skins star Jack McConnell, and Normal People actor Paul Mescal.

When will the Paul Gascoigne movie be released?

The Gascoigne film is still in pre-production, so it could be set for release late in 2021 or 2022.

How to watch Paul Gascoigne movie

Goal will update this page with information as soon as new details about how to watch the project are announced.