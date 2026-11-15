Pau Cubarsi names surprise Liverpool star as major inspiration alongside Barcelona legends Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique

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Barcelona starlet Pau Cubarsi has named the three defenders who have shaped his meteoric rise to the top of world football. The teenage sensation, who recently tasted World Cup glory with Spain, revealed a surprising admiration for a Liverpool icon alongside two legendary figures from Camp Nou history.

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Cubarsi opens up on his inspirations after trophy-laden year

Speaking in an interview with The Athletic, the young Spain international reflected on the figures who influenced his rapid ascent. The revelation follows an extraordinary year in which Cubarsi helped La Roja lift the 2026 World Cup while claiming the tournament's best young player prize.

At club level, the teenager also recently secured the prestigious Golden Boy award, presented by Italian newspaper Tuttosport to world football's standout under-21 talent. Furthermore, he finished 12th in the Ballon d'Or standings as the highest-ranked centre-back and placed second in the Kopa Trophy behind Barcelona team-mate Lamine Yamal, who won the prize for a third consecutive year.

Barcelona defender details admiration for Puyol, Pique, and Van Dijk

When asked to identify his biggest role models, Cubarsi highlighted the contrasting strengths of two former Camp Nou stalwarts alongside his recent admiration for Liverpool's Dutch star, while explaining how he holds himself to high standards.

“My role models are Puyol and Gerard Pique. I like both profiles: the gritty defender and the ball-playing one. Pique played more of a role in the build-up, but Puyol was key in terms of mentality and character," Cubarsi explained.

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“I have looked up a lot to (Liverpool’s) Virgil van Dijk in recent years. But I also tend to look at myself a lot and analyse my performances.

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“I am very self-critical when I make a mistake. During the game, you are aware of every action - whether you’ve been good or not. I am very self-demanding and beat myself up with stuff I can polish from my game, in a positive way.

“Not that the next day I lose confidence - quite the opposite. I keep going with the same mindset and try to minimise mistakes.”

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Teenager calls for greater recognition for defenders

Despite collecting major individual accolades, Cubarsi believes players in his position rarely receive the same appreciation as forwards. Celebrating his Golden Boy triumph, he admitted the honour validated his progress for both club and country.

“When you’re young, awards like the Golden Boy or the Kopa trophy (the Ballon d’Or’s under-21 award) are dreams and I am so pleased to have won this one now,” he said. “It means our season with Barca and Spain was very good, but also that I am on the right track.”

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However, the youngster urged observers to value defensive contributions more highly across the sport. “Us defenders are not too eye-catching,” he said. “People prefer strikers or wingers, or anyone who scores and assists - and I get it. The ones who play in defence do more of the dirty work. I would like to see our roles a bit more recognised. Not for me, but to see any defender getting the plaudits they deserve, because we do a very important job.”

Spain prepare for decisive Nations League clash with England

Cubarsi must immediately switch his focus back to international duty as Spain prepare to host England on Sunday night. The clash marks the final fixture of their Nations League group stage campaign, with La Roja holding a crucial three-point advantage over the Three Lions at the summit of the table.