'This prize should have been for Cubarsi!' - Lamine Yamal makes surprise admission before giving cheeky response to Thierry Henry after third Kopa Trophy win

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has made history by securing his third consecutive Kopa Trophy, cementing his status as the premier young talent in world football. Despite the individual glory, the winger used his acceptance speech to highlight the performances of one of his fellow Blaugrana academy graduates.
Yamal makes Kopa Trophy history
Yamal has once again been named the best young player on the planet, lifting the Kopa Trophy for a record-breaking third time in a row. However, despite his dominance on the individual stage, the teenager remained humble during the ceremony in Paris. The award, which recognizes the best performing player under the age of 21, has become synonymous with the Spaniard's rapid rise.
"It is an honour to be here and receive this prize," the winger said. "This is my third year up here for this prize. I would like to thank my club and my national team." His consistency at the highest level has seen him move past the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Gavi, who previously won the award, as he continues to chase the sport's most prestigious honours.
Surprise admission regarding Pau Cubarsi
In a surprising turn of events during his victory speech, Yamal turned the spotlight away from himself to praise his Barcelona team-mate, Pau Cubarsi. The defender has been a revelation in the heart of the Catalan side's backline, earning plaudits for his composure and technical ability. Yamal clearly feels that the young centre-back was overlooked by the voters this year, suggesting that the trophy would have been well-placed in his friend's hands.
Explaining his stance on the podium, Yamal made a bold claim about who he believed was the most deserving candidate for the 2026 edition. "I would have liked to see my team-mate Cubarsi here because I think this prize should have been for him," he admitted. "He has been playing at an excellent level for some time."
A cheeky exchange with Thierry Henry
The evening took a more light-hearted turn when Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry questioned Yamal about his growing collection of individual accolades. Henry, who was hosting a segment of the gala, was curious if the Kopa Trophy was still the ultimate goal for a player who has already achieved so much so early in his career. The exchange provided a glimpse into Yamal's elite mentality and his ambitions for the future, as he looks to eventually transition from being the world’s best youngster to being the world’s best overall player by targeting the Ballon d'Or.
When Henry pointed out the repetitive nature of his success, asking: “It’s your third one right? But is it the one you really wanted to win?” Yamal couldn't help but laugh before offering a blunt, one-word response: “No.” The cheeky reply drew cheers from the audience, signaling that while he appreciates the recognition of the Kopa Trophy, his sights are firmly set on the main Ballon d'Or prize in the coming years.
I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.