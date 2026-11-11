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FBL-ITA-AC MILAN-UDINESEAFP
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Pato: “Injuries? I have enormous respect for AC Milan, but perhaps that period could have been handled better”

AC Milan
Serie A

Interviewed by Luca Toni for Prime’s special feature “Fenomeni”, Alexandre Pato looks back on his time at AC Milan and how the club handled the many injuries that hampered him.

These days, if you have an injury, you start doing work straight away and don't stay idle. I went to Atlanta for a week of tests and trained for just one day: 12 hours of

flying

, a week there, 12 hours to get back, then the next day I flew to play in Barcelona. During that match I stretched out my leg and felt my flexor muscle: I'd had a week without training and two long flights. Nesta came into the dressing room absolutely furious, saying I shouldn't have played. I have enormous respect for AC Milan, who gave me everything, but perhaps that moment could have been handled better. One of the things that hurt me most, and something I've never spoken about until now, was hearing people at the club say I would never play again. That was sad, especially because, as footballers, we know a club is like a business and, if you don't play, someone else takes your place. At the time I couldn't speak out, partly because I was young and didn't understand. With the mindset I have today, I would handle myself differently."

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