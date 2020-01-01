'Partey is prime Zidane': Ghanaians react to Qatar mauling

Twitter has seen a lot of comments on the Black Stars big win over the Asian champions in a friendly tie

There was much excitement as Ghanaians took to social media to share their reactions to the national team's 5-1 win over in an international friendly on Monday.

Fresh from a disappointing 3-0 loss to Mali in a first friendly match on Friday, the Black Stars bounced back promptly in style as they handed the Asian champions and 2022 World Cup hosts a thrashing at the Titanic Stadium in Antalya, .

-born winger Tariqe Fosu opened the scoring for with a rebound but Ali Almoez restored parity for just before half-time.

After the interval, the Black Stars upped the ante as captain Andre Ayew netted twice while -based Samuel Owusu and substitute Caleb Ekuban added a goal each.

New signing Thomas Partey was in the thick of affairs as he assisted two of Ghana's goals on the day, one less than striker Jordan Ayew who set up Andre Ayew's second goal.

Below are the best reactions from Twitter after the game:

Thomas Partey managed 2 assists against Qatar? Prime Zidane come outside. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) October 12, 2020

Game over. Ghana 5, Qatar 1. Good show 😄✌️ pic.twitter.com/p3mJmgsIuq — Jerome Otchere (@JeromeOtchere) October 12, 2020

Samuel Owusu is playing better than Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have done at so far! #BlackStars — Ivan Arthur🎈 (@Mrbelgium1) October 12, 2020

Samuel Owusu will walk straight into the Chelsea starting 11 because he’s better than Pulisic but Chelsea fans are not ready for this conversation #BlackStars — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) October 12, 2020

I think today Dede Ayew is playing well.. The number of passes he has given is equivalent to his claps so he's having a balanced game. #BlackStars — Mr Prεssdεnt🇬🇭 (@Opresii) October 12, 2020

Relief for C.K and the boys.. much much better performance but the technical team needs to work on the defence !#BlackStars — A.S.I GHAS (@ghas01) October 12, 2020

The Mali game was nothing to write home about. Great result.



I think Ghanaians have lost the love for the Stars so people focus on their negative showing.



That's my view https://t.co/RGNdFpdnPu — Rozay (@Serhnar) October 12, 2020