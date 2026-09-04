Parrott scores, Mbappé misses the penalty for the equaliser in the 94th minute: first defeat for Mourinho's Real in Seville against Betis

José Mourinho suffers his first defeat since returning to the Real Madrid dugout on matchday four of LaLiga after opening with three straight wins: Betis Seville beat Real Madrid 1-0 at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, with the winner scored by new signing Troy Parrott. The Irish striker had only been on the pitch for 13 minutes when he struck in the 81st minute.





Then came a huge late chance for the Blancos, but Mbappè misses the decisive penalty for the equaliser in the 94th minute, awarded for a foul by former Napoli player Natan, after hitting the crossbar.





That result takes Pellegrini's side level with Real Madrid on 9 points, while Barcelona can move up to 12 if they win in Barcelona on Sunday.