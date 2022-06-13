How did Park Ji-sung perform at Manchester United? - Most decorated Asian player in Premier League

The former South Korean international won the treble with Manchester United....

One of the greatest Asian players of all time, Park Ji-sung joined Manchester United from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2005 for £4 million

At that time, Park was only the second East Asian footballer after Dong Fangzhuo to play for the Red Devils.

At United, the South Korean legend won multiple trophies, including the Premier League and the Champions League.

Manchester United debut and captaincy

Park made his debut for the club in the first Premier League match of the 2005/06 season against Everton. The South Korean started the game where the Red Devils beat the Toffees 2-0 courtesy of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney's strikes.

On October 18, 2005, he became the first Asian player to wear the captain's armband of the club in a Champions League group stage tie against Lille. Park replaced Ryan Giggs in the match and took the armband from him.

His first goal in a Red Devils shirt came against Birmingham City in a League Cup fifth-round tie which they won 3-1.

Double winning season

Park Ji-sung was part of the United side that completed the double in 2007/08 season, by winning the Premier League and Champions League.

After a difficult 2006/07 season where he suffered chronic knee problems, Park remained out of action for a long time during the 2007/08 season. But he returned to action in December 2007. He appeared in 18 matches during that season, 12 in Premier League and four in the Champions League. Out of the four Champions League appearances, two were against Barcelona in the semifinal.

Despite starting in both the semifinals, he was left out of the starting lineup in the final against Chelsea. Nonetheless it was a season to remember for the Asian as he managed to win the double with the Red Devils.

How many trophies did Park Ji-sung win at Manchester United?

Trophy Season Premier League 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11 (4) UEFA Champions League 2007/08 (1) EFL Cup 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10 (3) Community Shield 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011 (4) FIFA Club World Cup 2008 (1)

