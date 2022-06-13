How did Park Ji-sung perform at Manchester United? - Most decorated Asian player in Premier League
One of the greatest Asian players of all time, Park Ji-sung joined Manchester United from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2005 for £4 million
At that time, Park was only the second East Asian footballer after Dong Fangzhuo to play for the Red Devils.
At United, the South Korean legend won multiple trophies, including the Premier League and the Champions League.
Manchester United debut and captaincy
Park made his debut for the club in the first Premier League match of the 2005/06 season against Everton. The South Korean started the game where the Red Devils beat the Toffees 2-0 courtesy of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney's strikes.
On October 18, 2005, he became the first Asian player to wear the captain's armband of the club in a Champions League group stage tie against Lille. Park replaced Ryan Giggs in the match and took the armband from him.
His first goal in a Red Devils shirt came against Birmingham City in a League Cup fifth-round tie which they won 3-1.
Double winning season
Park Ji-sung was part of the United side that completed the double in 2007/08 season, by winning the Premier League and Champions League.
After a difficult 2006/07 season where he suffered chronic knee problems, Park remained out of action for a long time during the 2007/08 season. But he returned to action in December 2007. He appeared in 18 matches during that season, 12 in Premier League and four in the Champions League. Out of the four Champions League appearances, two were against Barcelona in the semifinal.
Despite starting in both the semifinals, he was left out of the starting lineup in the final against Chelsea. Nonetheless it was a season to remember for the Asian as he managed to win the double with the Red Devils.
How many trophies did Park Ji-sung win at Manchester United?
Trophy
Season
Premier League
2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11 (4)
UEFA Champions League
2007/08 (1)
EFL Cup
2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10 (3)
Community Shield
2007, 2008, 2010, 2011 (4)
FIFA Club World Cup
2008 (1)
How did Park Ji-sung perform at Manchester United?
Competition
Matches
Goals
Assists
Premier League
133
20
22
UEFA Champions League
39
3
2
FIFA Club World Cup
1
0
0
EFL Cup
11
3
5
FA Cup
14
2
0
Community Shield
2
0
0
Europa League
3
0
0
UEFA Super Cup
1
0
0
Total
204
28
29