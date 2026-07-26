Bradley Barcola has decided against extending his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. That doesn't necessarily mean the winger will leave this summer, though, with his current deal running for another two years.

Barcola, 23, had chosen to wait until the end of the World Cup before making a final call on his future.

Months of deliberation followed. He then settled matters by refusing to continue negotiations with PSG over an extension to his deal, which runs until 2028.

Sporting reasons drove the decision, even though the Parisian club's offer included a comfortable financial increase, according to French newspaperL’Équipe.

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The winger sees himself as a number 12, often deployed on one of the flanks, and he no longer wants to continue in that role. It left him on the bench for two Champions League finals.

But does Barcola's decision automatically mean he leaves this summer? That's the big question the coming weeks will answer. Four clubs have shown interest in the player, namely Liverpool, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Chelsea, though the London side was not among the options Barcola accepted.

Movement in Europe's winger market will shape his future too. Real Madrid's move for Yan Diomandé, the Leipzig winger and PSG's top target, has already shifted the market's parameters.

Saint-Germain had struck a contractual agreement with Diomandé several weeks ago. The race to sign the Ivorian now stands as one of the key factors that could decide whether Barcola leaves the Parisian club this summer, or stays put until further notice.