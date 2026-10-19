Vitinha has no fear of Lamine Yamal. The Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal midfielder made that clear ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Barcelona.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Vitinha told Marca: "Yamal is one of the best players, and what he is producing at the moment is astonishing. He is an exceptional player, but we do not fear him."

He was quick to spread the credit around, too. "It would be unfair for the talk to be limited to Lamine Yamal alone when we talk about Barcelona, because the Catalan side includes a large group of outstanding players."

On the billing of the fixture, he played it down. "It is too early to say that tomorrow's match is an early final. The current situation is not as it will be in May, but we always have a big match ahead of us."

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Where do PSG rank in Europe? Vitinha had a clear view. "Paris and Barcelona are among the best teams in Europe, and I think Bayern Munich joins them too, and there is always a desire to play matches like these."

Kvaratskhelia's form drew a measured response. "There are always ups and downs for everyone. What happens with one or two players does not last the whole season. I hope we will all be at our best tomorrow."

Stopping Barcelona's midfield is the challenge. "We will see what happens, but we have to put in an outstanding performance because they will press us. We put in a good performance against Manchester City in the first half."

Two sides who both want the ball promise a battle for control. "We will see which of the two teams will be able to control the match to a greater extent. But we have two teams, each of which wants to impose its control on the flow of play, which is difficult when both teams are high-pressing sides."

Dembélé's influence came in for praise as well. "Ousmane Dembélé has been a leader of the team for a long time now. In matches like these, he makes us stronger thanks to what he produces, because he is a unique player. We all know what he is capable of doing."

There is room to grow yet, by his own admission. "I can still develop and improve, as my coach Luis Enrique always tells me, but I have developed a lot, and I am proud of what we produce at Paris. This is my fifth season here, and I hope we continue like this, and keep achieving victories."

As for the Ballon d'Or, Vitinha made his loyalties plain. "I think Harry Kane, Mbappé, Yamal and Olise deserve to compete for the award, but I believe that giving it to one of the Paris players would be the fairest choice."