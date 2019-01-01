Paris Saint-Germain must pull together in one direction to improve - Tuchel

Despite retaining Ligue 1, a disappointing end to the season and Champions League failure has left the French giants wanting more

Thomas Tuchel has stated that will have to pull together in one direction to improve heading into his second season at the club.

Tuchel signed a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions on Saturday, keeping him at Parc des Princes until 2021.

The former coach enjoyed a wonderful start to his tenure, with PSG winning their first 14 games of the campaign, but the season has come to an underwhelming end.

PSG won just four of their last 10 Ligue 1 matches, while they exited the Coupe de la Ligue at the quarter-final stage and at the last 16, while also losing to on penalties in the Coupe de final.

And Tuchel has made it clear that his side have to step up their performances next season if they are to continue their domestic dominance and challenge in Europe's elite club competition.

"We have to improve, it's clear. We have to play with even more intensity during the matches," Tuchel told PSG's official website.

"To be competitive at the highest level, it is essential. We will have to go in one direction, show it to the players, to the fans.

"We created something, but it's not over. So we have to keep going, keep working and improve our game. Some matches have been won, but not the way you want, not the game you want to play.

"To give everything must become a habit. But I could not change that alone. It will be necessary to be very strict towards our principles of game. It is important. We will all have to go in the same direction."

Despite a disappointing conclusion to the season, PSG did have the Ligue 1 title secured by April 21, and Tuchel insists the triumph must be used as a platform for success moving forward.

"This is the most important title. It means that you did things well during the season," Tuchel added.

"We are here to achieve performances, to create a thirst for victories, to be constant. This title is deserved. This title is part of the goals of PSG each season.

"It is a big challenge that requires great effort. On a personal level, I had already won the German Cup, and I am very happy because this is my first league title. I will never forget it."