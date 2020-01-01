Paris Saint-Germain are not the club of Aurier's heart - Rothen

The Ivory Coast international has been criticised for claiming he wants a return to the French capital after his controversial stint at the club

Former PSG winger Jerome Rothen has hit out at Hotspur defender Serge Aurier for seeking a return to the Parc des Princes.

Aurier disclosed he has unfinished business at the Ligue 1 club, and he is hoping to reunite with the Parisians before calling time on his career.

The 27-year-old won 11 titles at PSG between 2014 and 2017, before teaming up with Spurs on a five-year deal in the summer of 2017.

During his spell in Paris, Aurier was embroiled in controversies - insulting former manager Laurent Blanc and teammate Angel Di Maria in a live video session on Periscope which got him suspended, and he was also arrested and sentenced for assaulting a police officer.

Rothen, in reaction to the comments made by the Ivorian defender, called on Aurier to stop claiming he loves PSG.

"He got lost gradually. When he insults the coach, the club, his teammates, there is no longer a club of his heart story,” Rothen told RMC Sport.

“If it's the club of your heart, you don't do what you did. Let him stop selling the dream by pretending to say it is the club of his heart. When you were there, you were not exemplary. It's over for you.

“You won titles in Paris before you went to Tottenham. In the end, the level he had at Tottenham was never the same as he had at the start at PSG. It is on the downward slope.

“But let them stop with their club bullshit from their heart. It is easy today to say that PSG is the club of his heart.”

Aurier has been a regular fixture in Jose Mourinho's team in this campaign, making 24 Premier League appearances with a goal to his name for Tottenham who are eighth in the Premier League table.