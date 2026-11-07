Paris Saint-Germain head into the international break top of Ligue 1 after a narrow 1-0 home win over Troyes AC on Saturday evening. Ilya Zabarnyi scored the only goal.

Mika Godts started on the left wing for PSG. The Belgian arrived from Ajax this summer and went into Saturday's match with two goals and one assist in his previous two Ligue 1 outings.

PSG had the better of the first half, but Troyes goalkeeper Hillel Konaté denied Senny Mayulu and Ferran Torres.

Konaté could do nothing about Zabarnyi's header shortly before half-time. PSG took a corner short and Mayulu crossed for the Ukrainian to make it 1-0.

After the break, Troyes offered a little more going forward as they looked for an equaliser. Renaud Ripart sent an effort just wide.

PSG still dominated possession. Warren Zaïre-Emery sent an effort across the face of goal and Konaté denied Torres. Lucas Maronnier then had a goal ruled out for offside.

The win restores PSG's three-point lead over second-placed city rivals Paris FC, who beat AJ Auxerre 1-0 earlier on Saturday. Troyes sit 16th.