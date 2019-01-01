Palestinian coach suffers meltdown after Singapore defeat

Palestine coach Noureddine Ould Ali loses his cool after loss to Singapore

Singapore's second group game against Palestine in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers proved to be a feisty encounter, which saw the Lions won 2-1 at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

At times the match threatened to boil over as both teams got increasingly physical in their challenges, though things seemed to cool down after the final whistle. Apparently not, as Palestine's coach Noureddine Ould Ali showed at the post-match press conference.

Noureddine already seemed agitated by his team's loss but lost his cool when a Palestinian journalist further questioned his selections - and by then things got really heated. Palestine are second in Group D on three points.