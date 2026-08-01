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Rian Rosendaal

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Paixão once again on Premier League club’s shortlist; Marseille ask for at least 50 million

Transfers
I. Paixao
Marseille

Igor Paixão is on Leeds United's shortlist. Transfer journalist Santi Aouna reported that on X on Saturday. The Brazilian winger at Olympique Marseille would not come cheap, though. 

Aouna says Marseille have already made contact with the former Feyenoord forward's representatives. Paixão is currently third on the shortlist Leeds United are working from.

Marseille owner Frank McCourt does not want to let the wide man go easily and wants at least €50 million. Leeds United are currently considering a fee between €30 million and €35 million.

Whether the Premier League club make a move for Paixão in the short term remains to be seen. He is under contract in southern France for another four seasons. Transfermarkt currently values him at €35 million.

Leeds United were already in the market for the Brazilian last season and were prepared to pay more than €30 million. In the end, Marseille struck a deal with Feyenoord for €30 million, excluding bonuses.

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So far, Paixão has registered six goals and five assists in Ligue 1 for Marseille. He has also scored four times in the Champions League and added one assist. 

Last season, the former Feyenoord player hit top form in the opening phase of the Champions League. He scored twice against Ajax as Marseille thrashed them 4-0. 

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