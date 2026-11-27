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Illness has brought the curtain down on the journey of a goalkeeper who knew the road to trophies and wore his country's shirt on major stages. Ingvar Jónsson has died aged 37 after a battle with cancer, leaving behind a football career full of achievements and a sense of grief across Icelandic sport.

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Víkingur Reykjavík and the Football Association of Iceland announced the former goalkeeper's death on Wednesday, months after doctors diagnosed him with cancer last May. He died surrounded by his loved ones, they said, as they offered condolences to his family, friends and team-mates. The news has left Icelandic football in shock.

Jónsson joined Víkingur in February 2020 and kept goal for them until he ended his professional career last May, just as he learned of his illness. It was a brutal turn. The final months of his life played out far from the pitch, as a health battle brought his football career to a sudden end.

The national team rallied round him too. After his diagnosis became public, his Iceland team-mates wore shirts carrying messages of support during a friendly against Argentina in the United States last June. The gesture formed part of an initiative to raise awareness of the disease and show they stood by him, and it said plenty about how highly the squad rated him.

Jónsson left a clear mark on Icelandic football. He won the domestic league title five times, along with the Icelandic Cup three times and the Icelandic Super Cup on three occasions. His club career took him across Iceland and Norway, with spells at Njarðvík, Stjarnan and Víkingur Reykjavík, as well as Start, Sandnes Ulf and Sandefjord.

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For his country, he won eight senior caps and also represented Iceland at Under-19 and Under-21 level. He was part of the squad at Euro 2016, one of the proudest chapters in Icelandic football history, before retiring from international football in June 2022 after years of service.