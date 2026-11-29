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Barcelona suffered a fresh blow during their clash with Deportivo La Coruña at the Riazor, as one of their key players had to leave the match before the final whistle after feeling pain that forced him to ask to be substituted. The development is causing concern among Hansi Flick's coaching staff, who are now waiting to learn the extent of the injury and how it might affect the player in the coming period.

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Frenkie de Jong felt pain during the La Liga match and signalled with his hand that he needed to come off, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo. Flick withdrew him in the 65th minute and sent on Andreas Christensen. The nature of the Dutch midfielder's injury remains unclear.

The timing could hardly have been worse for Barcelona. De Jong dictates play and links the team's lines, and his ability to keep the ball, move under pressure and help build attacks from the back makes him one of Flick's most important options in midfield.

He limped as he left the pitch, raising fears that he'd suffered more than a passing knock. Early indications haven't pinned down the problem, though, and it's not yet clear how serious it is or how long he could be out. Medical assessments and tests will give a clearer picture.

Barcelona expect the results over the coming hours. If the injury proves serious, the coaching staff may have to rethink their midfield and find suitable cover. That's the last thing they need while they're trying to keep their key players fit and avoid losing any more to injury.