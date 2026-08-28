Morocco international Chadi Riad has been dealt a heavy blow at the start of the season. Tests confirmed a torn anterior cruciate ligament, ending the Crystal Palace defender's campaign and delivering a fresh setback to his career.

According to British newspaper the "Daily Mail", the medical examinations Riad underwent this week confirmed the torn cruciate ligament. He picked up the injury during Crystal Palace's match against Everton, leaving the pitch on a stretcher in the 70th minute.

It is the second injury of its kind in the Moroccan defender's career. He had already spent time on the sidelines during his first season with the club, which he joined from Barcelona for £12 million.

Last season told a happier story. Riad clearly rebuilt his standing over the closing months, earning regular minutes before starting in the UEFA Conference League final and helping Palace lift the trophy at the expense of Rayo Vallecano.

The timing could hardly be worse. Riad wanted to nail down his place in the squad and began the season with big ambitions, only for those plans to unravel with one serious injury.

For the Crystal Palace coaching staff, it means a fresh headache. The club had already moved in the transfer window to bolster the backline, signing Axel Disasi on loan from Chelsea and closing in on Joel Ordóñez from Club Brugge.