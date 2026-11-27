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Paderborn vs Schalke 04: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 11 28 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Home Deluxe Arena

SC Paderborn host FC Schalke 04 at the Home Deluxe Arena in a Bundesliga clash between the two promoted sides. Both clubs sit near the bottom of the table and need points.

Paderborn sit 15th. Ralf Kettemann's side lost 4-0 away to Bayer Leverkusen last time out, after picking up a point against both Eintracht Frankfurt (2-2) and Gladbach (0-0).

Paderborn also went out of the cup to VfB Stuttgart (1-0) just a few weeks ago. They look vulnerable at the back but remain difficult to beat.

Schalke are 16th, one place behind the hosts. Miron Muslic's side drew 0-0 with Stuttgart last time out, ending a run of three consecutive defeats.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius was named player of the match against Stuttgart. Schalke still lack a cutting edge, though: they have scored just once in their last five competitive matches.

Both sides face a relegation fight, and every point counts. Here's how to follow the match.

This week: What's been happening at Paderborn and Schalke 04?

Paderborn have one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five competitive matches (1-2-2). They lost 4-0 away to Bayer Leverkusen last time out. Before that came a 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, a 0-0 draw with Gladbach and a 4-1 friendly win over Braunschweig. Paderborn scored six goals and conceded eight in total.

Schalke have not won any of their last five matches (0-2-3). They drew 0-0 with VfB Stuttgart last time out, following a 2-1 defeat to Hoffenheim and a 2-0 loss to RB Leipzig. Schalke also lost 2-0 away to Dynamo Dresden in the DFB Cup. They have scored once and conceded six goals, although two matches ended goalless.

Paderborn vs Schalke 04: Line-ups

Paderborn vs Schalke 04: Form

Paderborn vs Schalke 04: Head-to-head record

Paderborn vs Schalke 04: The tables