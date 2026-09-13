Five competitive matches, five wins, three clean sheets, their best Bundesliga start since 2015: Borussia Dortmund have opened the season in smooth fashion. The Westphalians have followed a familiar pattern from last year. BVB are hard to beat, the defence is holding up, and they are taking their chances at the other end. Few sides will fancy facing Niko Kovac's team right now.

Even so, it is still too early in the campaign to draw firm conclusions. A lot can still change, and a lot can still develop. It will take more matches before any assessment carries real weight.

One thing already stands out, though: in footballing terms, Dortmund remain trapped in the familiar successful Kovac dilemma. The brief set for the coach before the season was clear. "Of course we now want to take the next step somewhere as well," said sporting managing director Lars Ricken. His colleague Carsten Cramer put it like this: "Work and spectacle have to complement each other, we want to make our mark in this area."

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BVB superior against Paderborn? "I didn't see it like that at all"

So far, neither has happened. BVB did enjoy a promising summer in the transfer market and brought in Joey Veerman, a player capable in the centre of breaking through the familiar Kovac U in build-up play and providing more variation. Yet the build-up remains uninspired and has not become structurally better, regardless of the personnel used or the after-effects of a Champions League match.

After Paderborn's 3-0 defeat at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday afternoon, Sky asked Ralf Kettemann why BVB had been so superior. The promoted side's coach had the right answer: "I didn't see it like that at all." For Kettemann, the difference between the two teams was efficiency in the final third.

He had a point. Compared to Borussia, SCP, who had previously been and remain goalless, showed the more mature structure and a clearly visible plan both in and out of possession. By half-time, the visitors led the stats for touches in the opposition box 15:8 and shots in the box 5:1.

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BVB continue to lack a collectively executed playing idea

Dortmund still went in 1-0 up because one well-worked counter-attack (!), helped by a mistake in Paderborn's defence, was enough. Other than that, BVB struggled badly to play through the East Westphalians' man-to-man defending and move the ball with purpose towards goal. The passing distances were often simply too big.

With the ball, then, the Westphalians still lack a collectively executed idea. That was also true in the previous matches, even when creative player Konstantinos Karetsas was available rather than absent as he was on Saturday. The result was telling: against a promoted side, BVB failed to impose any footballing dominance, not across the full game. Instead, Kovac's team still rely on individual quality, underlined once again by substitute Felix Nmecha's two fine goals that sealed the final score.

"I don't think we played our best game. We found a way to win again. That's a good sign, but we made it difficult for ourselves, especially in the final third. That's something we have to improve," said Ethan Nwaneri. "It was a working win, they didn't play well. For long stretches they had an incredibly hard time breaking Paderborn down, and Paderborn also had a lot of the game in the second half," was the analysis of Sky pundit Dietmar Hamann.

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The old BVB refrain: football that is limited in content

For Dortmund, that should be a concern. Across many phases of the second 45 minutes, despite the new metronome Veerman and the later introduction of Nmecha, they could not settle the game. They pushed for 2-0 and created openings for it, but it did not come at first. Instead, Paderborn kept threatening in spells around the Dortmund box and looked capable of finding an equaliser.

The problem is an old one. This is exactly where BVB must improve, and Kovac must keep developing the team. If that does not happen, the outcome is likely to mirror last season: football that regularly brings wins and points, but is so limited in content that against opponents of equal or greater quality, the road ends quickly.

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BVB: five matches, five wins - but still no spectacle

There has certainly been no sign yet of the much-talked-about spectacle. That does not mean chaotic match patterns like the 3-2 win at Hoffenheim, when BVB offered nothing for 60 minutes and, despite improving after going 2-0 down, ended up winning very fortunately. Nor does it mean the collective passivity after taking the lead against Villarreal last Tuesday. It means dominant displays full of footballing quality, tactical maturity, confidence in possession and a constant threat in front of goal.

Kovac still has plenty of work to do before that point. He will keep getting the time and the chance to do it. The run of wins speaks clearly in his favour and, in football, that remains the most important currency. Against Paderborn too. Especially when you consider this statistic: with the three points against SCP, BVB have won only their 38th match out of 61 against a promoted side since 2012/13. Bayern Munich won 53 of 60 such duels.

BVB fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches