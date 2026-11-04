Fancy a drinking game? Take a shot every time Fabio Silva says "the most important" in an interview. You'll need a high tolerance.

The phrase, "das Wichtigste" in German, came up four times when Silva spoke to the press on Saturday evening after scoring as a substitute in Borussia Dortmund's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich. During his few minutes in the mixed zone, the striker also revealed a second favourite: "Everyone can see."

"The most important thing was the mentality. We came here to show that we want to fight for titles and that we're not afraid of any team. I think everyone can see that we have a top squad this season to fight for big goals," said Silva, who like his team-mate Nico Schlotterbeck, who had been there shortly before him, spoke with a confidence that matched his words.

In Munich, the Portuguese once again excelled as a substitute. His goal was a technical delight: he sensed where the ball would arrive, took a deliberate first touch into a shooting position, turned in a tight space and finished precisely.

Getty Images

Next matches BVB Champions League 15:00 BET Watch

Paco Alcacer? Fabio Silva is Borussia Dortmund's best-ever substitute!

"My father always told me that I had to 'smell' the ball in the penalty area. And I was there to convert the rebound. I'm glad I could help the team," he said. It was Silva's fifth goal in competitive matches this season, after he scored three in the whole of last year. Seven goal contributions in 13 games is an impressive return for a player with only five starts.

Could Silva be Dortmund's best-ever substitute? Paco Alcacer is the obvious name to beat. The former Borussia Dortmund forward also holds the Bundesliga record: the Spaniard scored twelve goals off the bench for Dortmund between 2018 and 2020, more than any other player in the league's history.

Silva has six goals as a substitute for Borussia Dortmund so far. Set aside goals, admittedly no small detail, and the 24-year-old has the edge over Alcacer. He brings infectious energy as soon as he steps on to the pitch, influences the game immediately, frequently makes himself available for a pass and threatens to score or provide an assist. His work ethic off the bench stands out.

Getty Images

Fabio Silva has improved Borussia Dortmund's result seven times

The numbers back up his impact. Silva has made 17 goal contributions in 52 competitive appearances for Dortmund, with eight goals and nine assists. Seven of those contributions ultimately gave Borussia Dortmund a better result than they had before he came on.

Yet Silva's future in the Ruhr area looked uncertain in the summer. The one-cap international and his entourage wanted a move, just a year after Dortmund had paid Wolverhampton Wanderers 22.5 million euros for him.

Playing in the shadow of established first-choice Serhou Guirassy the previous season had apparently taken its toll. Coach Niko Kovac stuck by Guirassy even through periods of glaring goallessness. Silva still managed a more than respectable ten goal contributions, three goals and seven assists, but started only ten of his 39 competitive matches.

Getty Images

Summer transfer rumours: what Fabio Silva says now

"There was too much fuss around me during the transfer window, but that's normal and part of football," Silva said in Munich, looking back at that period about three months ago. A meeting with Kovac and sporting director Ole Book changed his mind. "We had a great conversation before the transfer window closed. I feel – and I knew it too – that I still have a lot to give this club. I have even more to give it. I love playing for this club and the fans. I'm happy here," he said.

So far at Dortmund, Silva has been much better as a substitute than as a starter. From the start, he sometimes tries to do too much, overthinks things, can be too selfish and forces moments of his own. Last season, Borussia Dortmund won only three of the ten matches he started. He played alongside Guirassy in four of them.

That partnership has clearly improved this season. The two forwards enjoy playing together, and their link-up play has worked well on several occasions. "It's not just about goals. As a player, I'm more than just a goalscorer," Silva said. "Even more so when I'm on the pitch with Serhou. We work very well together. He's one of the best players in his position. I learn from him every day."

Getty Images

Bench or starting line-up: Fabio Silva appears to have accepted his Borussia Dortmund role

His new favourite phrase returned: "Everyone can see that we can sometimes play together and that we enjoy it." Silva knows he will sometimes start alongside Guirassy and sometimes come off the bench. At a club like Borussia Dortmund, with the Guinean competing for his place, a starting spot will not always be his.

Silva appears to have accepted that. The grumpiness and slight petulance he sometimes showed in his first year and at the Super Cup at the start of the season have disappeared. His performances have improved, too.

"Of course I'd rather start than sit on the bench. If I said otherwise, I wouldn't be 100 per cent honest," Silva said. "I always try to stay positive during the week. When I see that I'm not playing, of course I'm upset at first, but I know I can be important for the team – this season I've been important both as a starter and as a substitute."

Getty Images

Are Borussia Dortmund ready to win titles? "That's our weapon this season"

Kovac calls his substitutes "finishers", and their influence shows in the numbers. Twelve goal contributions from Borussia Dortmund substitutes put them joint top of the league with RB Leipzig. Dortmund substitutes have also supplied eight assists that led to goals after eight matchdays, a new Bundesliga record.

With the season still at a fairly early stage, nobody knows where that will lead. But on Saturday, deep inside the Allianz Arena, those involved made clear that Borussia Dortmund believe they have a real chance of winning silverware this year.

"We came here to win. That has to be our attitude this season," said Silva, who last won a title with PSV Eindhoven more than three years ago. "We have a lot of quality in our team. And we know we have a fantastic team this year. The lads in the starting line-up, the lads who come off the bench: they always make their mark. That's our weapon this season: everyone sticks together, everyone is in the same boat and gives everything, because the fans and everyone at the club deserve to win titles."

Fabio Silva: his record at Borussia Dortmund