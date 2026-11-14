Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Brazil national team coach Carlo Ancelotti is under pressure after a 3-2 friendly defeat to Japan, with World Cup winner Romario calling on Instagram for the Italian to be sacked immediately.

The former world-class striker's criticism followed a friendly in Singapore that brought a late defeat for the Selecao and acts of indiscipline.

Against Japan, the record World Cup winners were already two goals behind after less than 20 minutes. Vinicius Junior scored twice to bring his side level, but Tatsuhiro Sakamoto struck the winner for Japan in stoppage time.

Brazil's bench protested fiercely over the build-up to the late goal, believing they had spotted an earlier foul. The referee allowed the goal to stand, then showed both national team coach Ancelotti and the already-substituted attacking player Raphinha red cards for their behaviour.

Advertisement Advertisement

Romario, 60, vented his anger on Instagram. The 1994 World Cup winner wrote: "Ancelotti, enough is enough! Pack your bags and get out! We can't take this any more!"

Related Topics

Next matches SIN Friendlies 05:00 BRA

Romario puts Carlo Ancelotti on notice: "Send him to hell!"

On Ancelotti's coaching record, Romario continued: "Nobody questions your record of success. You are one of the greatest coaches world football has ever seen, but that was at club level. With the Brazil national team, you have yet to show what you can do."

Turning to the federation's leadership, Romario addressed president Samir Xaud: "It's time to show that you have the courage to make a decision. Send Ancelotti to hell!"

Advertisement

The Selecao must not "keep waiting", Romario warned, adding: "You can't play around with the national team shirt. We've embarrassed ourselves often enough and mustn't risk letting another World Cup go to waste."

Ancelotti has coached Brazil since the end of May 2025. His record so far stands at twelve wins, four draws and five defeats in 21 matches. At the 2026 World Cup, Norway knocked Brazil out in the round of 16.