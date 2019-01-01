Pablo Moreno: Juventus' Spanish sensation who left Barcelona behind

The 17-year-old broke a number of goalscoring records during his time in Catalunya but is now eyeing a first-team role with the Serie A champions

's La Masia academy is renowned for producing some of the game's greatest talent, with so many of its past graduates having gone on to become club legends.

In recent years, however, a number of the Blaugrana's most promising players, such as Xavi Simons, Eric Garcia and Sergio Gomez, have decided to continue their footballing education elsewhere because of the mounting perception that the path to the first team is now more arduous than ever before.

Pablo Moreno is the latest youngster to decide that his career would be better served by a move away from Catalunya. If his early years with are anything to go by, then he has made the right call.

Indeed, the 17-year-old has settled quickly in Turin, with many believing it will not be long until he becomes a permanent fixture in the first-team squad.

Born in Granada, Moreno was discovered as an eight-year-old by Ciudad de Granada coach Javier Mahia and quickly signed up to represent the district team.

"They told me about an eight-year-old boy who played futsal for Granada 74 and who had a series of qualities that I had never seen in someone of that age," Mahia told Marca.

"He had self-confidence, quality, was very good in one-on-one situations, had an eye for goal and he always made good decisions."

Ciudad de Granada president, Francis Lozano, added: "He had several offers from teams in the area and his father, Paco, who is very intelligent, was working out which one would fit him best.

"Pablo has an iron mentality. With us, he played elimination matches of the Andalusian championship despite suffering with a fever."

Moreno was fully committed to bettering himself as a footballer, even cutting fizzy drinks out of his diet at a very young age.

"It was competition after competition and more competition," Mahia adds. "We trained in municipal fields and had a limited schedule. Well, he never wanted to leave the field, and he would start to cry."

Those tears would be short-lived, though, with Moreno carrying Ciudad de Granada to the league title, the Federation Cup and the Andalusian Championship, scoring over 100 goals along the way. He backed that up with another century the following campaign.

Unsurprisingly, Moreno's talents would not go unnoticed for long and, after winning a second successive Andalusian Championship in which he scored six goals across the semi-finals and final alone, the 10-year-old was being approached by 's elite clubs.

"He came with me on one team trip and the cell phone did not stop ringing," Mahia claimed. "We were called by representatives of , Barca, Betis, , Malaga, and we visited both La Masía and Valdebebas.

"In August, he ultimately signed with Barca, who decided to leave him on loan with us for another season."

Over his four years at La Masia, Moreno broke a number of goalscoring records. His first season with the Alevin A, or Under-12s, he scored 72 goals in 27 matches. He backed that up with 41 goals the next year, 66 the year after that and a further 34 in what proved to be his final season with Barca.

So impressive were his performances that he earned a call-up to Spain's U16s squad at the age of just 14.

As with a number of their recent prospects, however, Barca could not keep hold of him.

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici was alerted to Moreno's potential and stepped on the accelerator in the summer so as to claim pole position in the race to sign one of Europe's most exciting youngsters.

Barca were understandably not keen to let the teenager leave but Moreno himself was enticed by Juve's ambitious vision, both in the short and long term, and a deal was struck for a reported fee of approximately €700,000 (£595,000/$770,000).

During his first season in , Moreno continued to impress, even if his goal output dropped considerably. That was understandable, though, with Juve opting to play him in their U19 side despite the Spaniard still being just 16.

"He also had a muscle problem," Francesco Baldini, who coached Moreno during the 2018-19 season, recalls. "In addition, the football compared to the one practiced at Barcelona was different. In Italy, the training and the philosophy is different.

"Juve must understand, though, that he has an incredible talent and must make him available to the first team."

Moreno's performances saw him invited to train with the senior squad in March, with former boss Massimiliano Allegri even naming him among the substitutes for a clash with .

That remains his only appearance in a matchday squad to date, though it is understood that new coach Maurizio Sarri has quickly become an admirer.

The real test for Moreno now is to tie down his best position. He is comfortable across the forward line, and while many at Barcelona saw him as an eventual heir to Andres Iniesta's throne in midfield, Juve have used him in a variety of roles, from a winger to a second striker.

Deciding which of those roles suits him best is likely to dominate his coaches' thoughts this season.

That lack of consistency in terms of his position on the pitch has not stopped Moreno scoring, however.

He has four goals in his three UEFA Youth League appearances so far this term, while he recently returned from playing a key role in Spain's run to the quarter-finals of the U17 World Cup in .

"We do not know what his roof is, but it is a pride for us," Mahia enthused. "Many parents see him as an example for their children and they follow him on social networks.

"What's more, in Granada you can see a lot more Juve shirts, but not because of Cristiano Ronaldo, but because of Pablo Moreno!"

It likely won't be long until those supporters in his home town get to see Moreno donning the famous black and white shirt on a regular basis in Serie A.

He has a huge number of supporters within the club and all signs point to this becoming another case of Barca being left mourning the loss of another great talent.