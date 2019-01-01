'Ozil looks like a dead player on the pitch' - Emery & Arsenal urged to 'turn the page'

Emmanuel Petit believes the Gunners have found the right manager to guide them towards a brighter future, but feels squad changes are required

Mesut Ozil “looks like a dead player on the pitch”, says Emmanuel Petit, with urged to “turn the page” on the World Cup winner while keeping faith with Unai Emery.

Questions have continued to be asked of German playmaker Ozil at Emirates Stadium.

The 2018-19 campaign has been a testing one for the 30-year-old, with Emery having taken to dropping him to the bench at times.

Ozil has shown flashes of what he is capable of, but it is that inconsistency which is considered to be holding both him and the Gunners back.

Former Arsenal star Petit believes a change of scenery may suit all parties this summer, with Arsenal having found the right manager to lead them forward but not necessarily the best players.

A man who tasted Premier League and glory during his time in north London told Paddy Power of the current regime: “Unai Emery is a good coach and a good manager. He needs to be given time for players to adapt to his style and his methods. He changes his tactics often and rotates his starting team to suit those tactics.

“He’s a proven winner in the , and even if you consider it the little sister of the , he’s won trophies. So I hope the Arsenal board will back him in the transfer market and allow him to brighten up his dressing room with better players, especially in defence.

“There are so many players at Arsenal who need to leave the club this summer. It’s been too long since we’ve seen them compete for the title, and the only way they’ll do it is with an improved squad.

“But they must continue with Emery. The fact he reached a European final is big, as is the fact he’s done it with most of the players who are leftovers from the management of Arsene Wenger. The board just need to give him the power; he can’t continue next season with the same group of players.

“For example, what is going on with Mesut Ozil? He looks like a dead player on the pitch. He’s lost in translation. It’s time now for Emery to turn the page.”

Arsenal, who are set to miss out on a top-four finish in the Premier League once again, have booked a Europa League final date with domestic rivals Chelsea – with that contest in Baku due to take place on May 29.