Ozil ‘can’t see the future’ but expects to honour Arsenal contract through to 2021

The World Cup winner has seen questions asked of his ongoing presence at Emirates Stadium, but has enjoyed a welcome return to form under Mikel Arteta

Mesut Ozil is expecting to see out his contract at but admits he “can’t see the future” after finding himself at the centre of plenty of transfer talk in the recent past.

The World Cup winner is tied to the Gunners through to the summer of 2021.

Lucrative terms were penned at Emirates Stadium in January 2018, with those in north London spending big to prevent the German playmaker from leaving as a free agent.

More teams

There have been questions of that agreement since it was signed, with Ozil finding himself frozen out at times under Unai Emery.

A welcome return to form has been enjoyed since Mikel Arteta inherited the managerial reins from a fellow Spaniard, which suggests that the 31-year-old will be retained.

Quizzed by The National on whether he expects that to be the case, Ozil said: “After this season I have one more year, so after that I will know because I can’t see the future.

“The thing I can do is give everything for the team, for myself, to be successful and let’s see what happens.

“What I know is that I will give everything for this club, for my teammates.

“We’ve had a difficult season, but we want to win games again, to take points, to maybe be in the top four at the end of the season.

“Our goal is to be in . This year we had difficult times, but I think we’re in a good way.”

Arteta is the man being charged with the task of guiding Arsenal back up the Premier League table and into contention for major honours.

He has earned plenty of praise for the work he has overseen so far and Ozil wants to play a leading role under a new coaching regime.

Ozil said of the return to familiar surroundings for former Gunners skipper Arteta: “We didn’t speak to each other, but I know him.

“We played together under [Arsene] Wenger. He's just arrived here, but everyone knows what he wants.

Article continues below

“Our goal - or my goal - is to give everything on the pitch to help the team, and I think the coach sees that, because I’m playing.

“My personal goal was always to stay healthy and help the team. This is my goal this season, as well.

“Of course, I had a difficult time under Unai, so I didn’t play. Right now, I’m happy, I’m playing. And let’s see.”