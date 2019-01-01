'Oxlade-Chamberlain will be a brilliant addition' - Liverpool legend sees returning star as a 'new player'

Former Reds defender Phil Thompson believes the England international will generate a "buzz" at Anfield once fully recovered from a serious injury

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be “an absolutely brilliant addition” for Liverpool once recovered from a serious knee injury, says Phil Thompson.

The England international has been out of action since suffering an untimely knock in April 2018.

It was expected that he would miss much of the current campaign having been forced to undergo surgery and take in a lengthy rehabilitation programme.

The 25-year-old has, however, made positive progress of late and could soon be welcomed back into the fold.

Former Reds star Thompson told Sky Sports of a player snapped up from Arsenal in 2017: “It would be an absolutely brilliant addition and it would be like having a new player. It's so difficult. As players, you go through these turmoils, and it is a turmoil to you when you have to sit out.

“It will give the players a buzz to see him coming back and he will be a massive asset if he can get back for the run-in. We've got a very good midfield who don't get as many goals as they should do, but that's where Oxlade-Chamberlain comes in.

“He had it at Arsenal, it took a little bit of time to get to know the Jurgen Klopp way, the Liverpool way, but when he did, my goodness.

“He can dominate that drive from midfield, that powerful shot and the assists that he can bring. These are all assets that will help that midfield three that we've seen in the bigger games.”

Chamberlain could come back into Jurgen Klopp’s plans in time to aid a final push for the Premier League title and another challenge for Champions League silverware.

Thompson believes the Reds are capable of bringing a 29-year wait for top-flight glory to a close, with a four-point lead held at the summit.

Quizzed on what could stand in Liverpool’s way, a man who tasted seven title successes and three European Cup triumphs in his playing days added: “Manchester City. It's as simple as that.

“They're such a good side. They look like they can win every game until the end of the season. I hope that we can win every game and I think that's the slight difference.

“Man City get into that mode where they're wiping the floor with everybody, scoring three or four goals every game, and we have to do the same. That's it.

“You're looking at 15 games and thinking 'we've got to win every one of them'. You're ticking them down all the time and that's how you get. It's that expectation of each fan, but you've seen that Liverpool have been able to do that... Man City have been there and done it but for us, it has been a long time.”

Having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolves, Liverpool will be taking in a welcome break this weekend before returning to Premier League action at home to Leicester on Wednesday.