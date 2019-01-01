Owen questions Shearer's loyalty to Newcastle as Twitter spat turns ugly

Having seen a Magpies legend call him out on social media over comments regarding his own spell on Tyneside, the ex-England international has hit back

Michael Owen and Alan Shearer, once and Newcastle team-mates, have sparked an ugly spat on social media, with questions being asked of the loyalty and commitment they displayed during iconic careers.

In the late 1990s and early 21st century, the pair were considered to be two of the most fearsome frontmen on the planet.

Their efforts for club and country saw them showered with praise, with Shearer lifting a Premier League title at Blackburn while Owen collected a number of domestic honours and the Ballon d’Or with .

The latter was, however, to see a series of unfortunate injuries weaken his powers, to the point that he became a shadow of his former self.

Newcastle, who made him a club-record buy in 2005, were among those to get Owen on his way down.

He recorded 30 goals in 79 appearances for the club, but never looked happy on Tyneside and has now admitted as much in his new book ‘Reboot’.

Owen said of his spell with the Magpies: "My move to Newcastle was one I really regret - I should have followed my gut instincts from the start. I didn't want to go there - my heart was still set on a return to Liverpool.

"Liverpool couldn't match Newcastle's offer. From a career perspective, there was no doubt in my mind that a move to the North East was a downward step."

He went on to add: “I could hear Newcastle fans, my fans, singing 'what a waste of money!' as I'm being stretchered off.

"I can't deny their actions that day changed things for me. No longer was I even going to attempt to ingratiate myself with the fans. Instead, I flipped it in a slightly more resentful way thinking, I don't need to justify myself to f****** Newcastle fans."

Owen has also admitted to feeling like he wanted to retire for the last “six or seven years” of his career.

Those comments, rather unsurprisingly, did not sit well with Newcastle legend Shearer.

He took to Twitter and responded to the retirement line by saying: “Yes Michael, we thought that also, whilst on £120k a week.”

Owen was quick to bite back, with a former colleague of Shearer for club and country calling into question the strength of a north-east native’s ties to his boyhood club.

“Not sure you are as loyal to Newcastle as you make out, mate,” Owen posted.

"I distinctly remember you being inches away from signing for Liverpool after Sir Bobby Robson put you on the bench. You tried everything to get out."

Shearer spent 10 years with Newcastle before heading into retirement, recording 206 goals and taking his all-time high haul of Premier League efforts to 260.