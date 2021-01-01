'Both teams had chances' - Jamshedpur boss Owen Coyle feels the draw against Kerala Blasters is a fair result

Jamshedpur are winless in their last five games...

Jamshedpur registered a goalless draw against on Wednesday and stretched their winless run to five matches in the 2020-21 (ISL).

Both teams created chances to score but Blasters looked more likely to break the deadlock throughout the game. Jamshedpur boss Owen Coyle, however, disagreed.

"Kerala had some chances. When I talk about chances, there were shots from 25 yards. I think a draw was a fair result," Coyle said after the game.

He added, "In the first 20 minutes we had total control on the game, we were very comfortable. And then 15 minutes prior to half-time Kerala Blasters gave us a few troubles. Both teams had opportunities. Not clear goal-scoring opportunities. They were half chances and that's why I say the draw was a fair result."

The former Wanderers coach admitted that his team missed the presence of Peter Hartley, who was suspended for the game, at the back. He also refused to criticise the performance of the players who played the game.

"It is a fair assessment. When Peter Hartley is there a lot of vocality and organisation as a leader. It was always nice to have the skipper available.

"I think what happened is Farukh was asked to play the second game after two days. Again very important we would have loved to win the last two games.

"He (Nerijus Valskis) draws into the players. Angulo has not scored for a while, Roy Krishna has not played well for 3-4 games. They are all shadows of themselves."

