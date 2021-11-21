Owen Coyle: Arindam Bhattacharya is a terrific goalkeeper for East Bengal

Jamshedpur FC were held to a 1-1 draw by East Bengal in their inaugural Indian Super League (ISL) 8 contest at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

The Men of Steel dominated the possession for a large part of the game and created chances but failed to bag all three points from their Kolkata rivals. Going by numbers, Jamshedpur FC enjoyed 57 per cent of the possession and had three shots on target.

Head coach Owen Coyle believes that it was East Bengal goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya who made a difference with some brilliant saves. He, thus, called for a more clinical approach in front of the goal from his players.

What did Coyle say?

"We dominated for the large part of the game. They (East Bengal) have got a wonderful goalkeeper (Arindam Bhattacharya). I know that he broke my heart two years ago in the playoffs. He is a terrific goalkeeper. He showed his quality today. One or two wonderful saves. That's why we have good goalkeepers, we had some wonderful chances in the second-half and that's why we need to be clinical," Coyle said after the game.

"Yes, (there are areas to improve on), I think the two points we have lost was avoidable. East Bengal didn't have too many opportunities, although the dangerous (Antonio) Perosevic is a good player. We certainly feel that we are good enough to win the game but of course, there is a lot to improve on," he added.

Coyle, 55, was also happy with his problem of plenty as he started Jordan Murray and Greg Stewart from the bench. He, however, mentioned that the squad is still not complete and he will look to add more quality players in the upcoming transfer window.

"Yes, it was (difficult to keep Greg Stewart and Jordan Murray) on the bench. As a coach, we can only play four. Jordan only trained one day, he has been out with groin. And you can see when they come, they are wonderful players and that is a set of a dilemma for the head coach to have. It's going to be a challenge in every game that we play," Coyle said.

"I didn't have that luxury (of a good squad) last year. We were limited in substitutions but now we are trying to build a squad. We are not there yet but we are trying to build each new transfer window and we try to build quality players," he added.

The Men of Steel will next take on FC Goa on Friday.










