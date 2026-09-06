Outstanding Mohamed Ihattaren worth his weight in gold for Fortuna in win over ADO

Fortuna Sittard won 2-3 away at ADO Den Haag, driven by an outstanding Mohamed Ihattaren. The Dutch-Moroccan scored twice and set up another.

At a sold-out WerkTalent Stadion, ADO set out in search of their first three-pointer of the season after an impressive 2-2 draw against Feyenoord. The game started cautiously and little happened in the opening stages.

Just before the half-hour mark, though, Mohamed Ihattaren broke the deadlock. With a huge slice of fortune, the midfielder took the ball in his stride and got a shot away from the edge of the box. His effort took a deflection off Milan Hokke and flew into the net: 0-1.

Fortuna struck again moments later. Ihattaren's cross was met by a fine header from Lequincio Zeefuik, and it was 0-2 in Den Haag before long for the side from Limburg.

After the break, the side from Den Haag gave the response they wanted. Within 15 minutes, Evan Rottier reached the byline and picked out Yannick Eduardo, who brilliantly turned the cross into the net: 1-2.

ADO could not build on it because Ihattaren grabbed his second almost straight after the goal that had pulled one back. He restored the two-goal cushion with a brilliant long-range strike. The left-footer let fly from around 25 metres and smashed the ball in off the underside of the bar.

Still, the home side refused to give up and kept pushing for one last lifeline. In the ninetieth minute, Jesse Bal made it tense again when he headed in Juho Kilo's cross: 2-3. The equaliser never came. After the defeat, ADO sit seventeenth with just one point. FC Utrecht, Willem II and SC Cambuur have also collected only one point so far.