Karim Benzema, the former Al-Hilal player, hit back sharply at a French journalist who played down his historical standing.

Asked to rank himself among the best strikers of all time during the Esports World Cup, the Frenchman placed himself on the podium, behind his childhood idol, Ronaldo Nazario.

That choice sparked controversy on the "L'Equipe" channel. Journalist Yoann Riou disagreed, insisting the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner was not among the "20 best strikers of all time", and perhaps not even in the "top 30".

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Benzema's reply was immediate. The former Real Madrid man wrote under the video posted by the "L'Equipe" channel on Instagram: "Hahahaha, man it's getting late, go to sleep, tomorrow wake up early".

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, officially announced the termination of their contract with Benzema by mutual consent on 31 August 2026, just six months after he joined from Al-Ittihad.











