Barcelona let Morocco's Abde Ezzalzouli slip away for just 7.5 million euros. It's a deal that may cost them dearly, with the player now thriving at Real Betis. His individual skills and his impact in matches, particularly in the Champions League, have turned him into one of the standout stars of the Andalusian side.
According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Real Betis are enjoying the best start in their history under Manuel Pellegrini. They sit high in the La Liga table and remain unbeaten in the Champions League, with a perfect tally of 9 points from their first 3 matches.
Ezzalzouli sits at the heart of that brilliance. He excels on the left flank, beats opponents in one-on-one duels and tracks back to win the ball, combining talent with graft.
His story with Barcelona began in the summer of 2021. The young Moroccan caught the eye with his skills and his left foot during his appearances for Hercules in the Segunda División B, and the Catalan club, drawing on Ramon Planes' knack for unearthing promising talents, decided to track him.
Ezzalzouli had arrived in Spain at an early age alongside his parents and started out in the Hercules youth categories, before breaking into the first team as a starter at eighteen at the Rico Pérez stadium.
Barcelona's scouts handed in glowing reports. The club sealed the signing on the final day of the summer transfer window in 2021, triggering the two-million-euro release clause in his contract.
He joined Barcelona's reserve team, but his form soon earned him a shot with the first team. He made his La Liga debut on 30 October 2021 against Deportivo Alavés under Sergi Barjuán, who took charge for a brief spell between Ronald Koeman's departure and Xavi Hernández's arrival.
Later that same season, the Moroccan moved to Osasuna on loan in the second half of the campaign and left a strong impression.
Real Betis pounced on Barcelona's severe economic crisis to sign Ezzalzouli for 7.5 million euros. The Catalan club kept a buy-back option worth 20 million euros until 2024, rising to 25 million euros in 2025.
The agreement also handed Barcelona 50% of any future sale of the player by Real Betis. Brazil's Vitor Roque then left early, and that cut the percentage to 20%.
Here's the catch. Should a club activate Ezzalzouli's release clause, which stands at 60 million euros, Barcelona would pocket only 12 million euros, their 20% share of that figure.
The potential return for the Catalan club falls well short of what other clubs are paying for players delivering performances at this level.
Compare the deals of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi and the gulf becomes clear. Newcastle paid more than 70 million euros for Gordon this summer, while Adeyemi's move from Borussia Dortmund cost 24 million euros. That's double what Barcelona might receive should Ezzalzouli leave for his release clause.
Gordon and Adeyemi perform at a high level, yet "Mundo Deportivo" believes neither surpasses Ezzalzouli for individual quality. The Moroccan has shown it in the Champions League, becoming one of the standout stars adored by Real Betis fans at the La Cartuja stadium.