Ajax are set to strengthen their squad with Sofyan Amrabat, Fabrizio Romano reports. The midfielder (30) is currently a free agent after terminating his contract with Fenerbahçe.

Despite an attractive offer from an unnamed LaLiga club, Amrabat is opting for Ajax. The Dutch side have been searching for a new holding midfielder for some time, with Youri Regeer and Jorthy Mokio currently coach Míchel's only options.

Romano reports that Amrabat has already reached a personal agreement with Ajax. Voetbal International journalist Tim van Duijn wrote on X, however, that it is not completely done yet, but is 'moving in the right direction'.

Back in the 2017/18 season, Amrabat played for Feyenoord and made 33 official appearances for the Rotterdam club.

With 78 caps for Morocco, the midfielder arrives with vast experience. He has represented clubs including Manchester United and Fiorentina and played 45 matches in a Fenerbahçe shirt.

Meanwhile, Mike Verweij, Ajax watcher for De Telegraaf, reports that the midfielder is set to sign in Amsterdam for two seasons.