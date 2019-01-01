'Our rivalry is only on the pitch' - Ederson opens up on relationship with Liverpool counterpart Alisson

The Man City goalkeeper has been competing with the Liverpool shot-stopper in more ways than one in recent years

goalkeeper Ederson insists his rivalry with counterpart Alisson exists only on the pitch, despite competing with each other on multiple fronts.

The pair have battled it out for domestic and European honours during their time in English football, while also vying for the No.1 jersey with the national team.

Ederson has played second fiddle to Alisson on the international stage, but the 26-year-old believes their intense on-field competition can only be considered a positive.

"I think it's a good sign for all the goalkeepers in Brazil and for the country," said the Man City stopper.

"You look at Europe and you find two great goalkeepers playing at a high level in two of the best clubs.



"I have a good relationship, not only with Alisson, but also with [Roberto] Firmino and Fabinho.

"When we have a day off on the same day, we sometimes gather, we have a barbecue.

"It's difficult with our routine and the amount of games to have the same day off, but we have done it a few times before. Our rivalry is only on the pitch."

Ederson claimed bragging rights when City won a clean sweep of domestic trophies last season, including the Premier League title after finishing a point ahead of Liverpool.

The reigning champions are 11 points worse off than the Reds after playing a game more this time around, but Ederson is refusing to give up on a third straight top-flight crown.

"We know the gap is big, but we need to carry on with our job," he said. "We need to keep giving our best on the pitch, trying to win game by game.

"We know it's going to be very difficult. Liverpool are having a great season, but in football anything can happen. We need to be ready for any outcome."

The Reds sit top of the table with 16 wins and a draw from their 17 matches, having beaten City 3-1 at Anfield last month to extend their lead. They travel to second place Leicester on Boxing Day, with Pep Guardiola's side taking on on Friday.