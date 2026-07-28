Besiktas sporting director Önder Özen has repeated the criticism of Salah's adviser that president Serdal Adali also voiced recently. He claims the attacker's agent drastically increased his commission demands at short notice during talks over a move to the Bosporus.

"I can imagine that a respected athlete like Salah knew nothing about this, but our club follows a certain policy from which we will not deviate," Özen now made clear on HT Spor. Commissions for player agencies are regulated by law and ignoring that would amount to an "illegal act", Özen stressed. "When it comes to Besiktas, then it is our duty not to put ourselves in such a situation."

For now, Besiktas are no longer negotiating with Salah, although a move for the 34-year-old to Besiktas has not completely collapsed yet. "The offer is on the table. Should a response to this offer come in, it can be examined, but there will be no further one," said Özen. "They mentioned that they are also in talks with other clubs, perhaps they will get a result there. Our last offer to Salah marks the end point."

Will Mohamed Salah still become the next piece of Besiktas' transfer offensive?

Salah left Liverpool at the end of the season just gone after nine years. Although his contract was actually due to run until 2027, both parties agreed on a termination, which is why the Egyptian is now available on a free transfer. Alongside clubs from Saudi Arabia and the USA, Besiktas' city rivals Fenerbahce are also said to be among those pursuing Salah.





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Next up for Besiktas, the former Liverpool player would be another part of a remarkable transfer offensive. With Alexander Nübel, who arrived from Bayern Munich for a good six million euros, they have landed a new top goalkeeper. With Leandro Trossard (signed from Arsenal for 18 million euros), Salah could then form a feared wing partnership, while Besiktas also brought in Salih Özcan (on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund), another high-profile addition for the holding role. Nor should the 30-million-euro purchase option that was triggered for Orkun Kökcü, who had already been on loan from Benfica last season, go unmentioned.

Then there is Vincenzo Italiano, who Besiktas have installed as their new coach after his recent success at Bologna. The direction of travel is clear: five years after their last Turkish league title in 2021, Besiktas want to push their city rivals Fenerbahce and above all serial champions Galatasaray much harder again. In the previous five seasons, third place in 2023 was the best they managed, while Besiktas finished last Süper Lig season in fourth.