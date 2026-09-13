Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
France v Morocco: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Ounahi writes the first line in his story with Panathinaikos: a first contribution on the night of the treble

Panathinaikos vs Panetolikos
Panathinaikos
Panetolikos
Super League
A. Ounahi
Greece
Morocco

The international announces himself in Greece.

Morocco international Azzedine Ounahi scored his first goals in a Panathinaikos shirt during his side's 3-0 win over visitors Panetolikos on Sunday, in the third round of the Greek Super League.

Taborta opened the scoring for Panathinaikos in the 14th minute. Ounahi then added the second in the 39th, marking his first contribution with the Greek side since joining during the current summer transfer window.

Calabria completed the treble in the second minute of stoppage time, sealing a clean 3-0 victory and a fresh win in the league.

Named in the starting line-up, Ounahi left the pitch in the 61st minute, the same minute that his compatriot Imran Louza, another starter, was withdrawn.

Both men arrived at Panathinaikos this summer. Ounahi has signed a contract running until 2030, while Louza is tied to the Greek side until 2029.

Cup
Kifisia FC crest
Kifisia FC
KIF
Panathinaikos crest
Panathinaikos
PAO
Super League
Panetolikos crest
Panetolikos
PAT
PAOK Thessaloniki FC crest
PAOK Thessaloniki FC
PAO
Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google