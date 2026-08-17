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Karim Malim

Translated by

Ounahi settles his destination: Morocco star weighs up Europe's giants against the Saudi league

A. Ounahi
Al Ittihad
Barcelona
Manchester City
Atletico Madrid
Ajax
Transfers
Ajax vs PEC Zwolle
PEC Zwolle
Eredivisie
Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad
Al Qadsiah
Saudi Pro League
Atletico Madrid vs Malaga
Malaga
LaLiga
Barcelona vs Al Ahly SC
Al Ahly SC
Club Friendlies
Elche vs Barcelona
Elche
Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
Premier League
Morocco
Netherlands
Saudi Arabia
Spain
Egypt
England

Where will the next stop be?

Morocco international Azzedine Ounahi is closing in on an exit from Spain's Girona this summer, with a host of European and Saudi clubs chasing his signature.

Ounahi rejoined Girona after a spell of rest that followed his World Cup campaign with Morocco.

His standout form last season and his eye-catching World Cup displays have turned plenty of heads, both inside and outside La Liga. He remains one of the Atlas Lions' key men.

Moroccan website "Le360 Sport" report that Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad, England's Hull City and the Netherlands' Ajax Amsterdam have all declared their interest in signing Ounahi during the current window.

According to the same source, Spain's Atletico Madrid have joined the queue for the Morocco midfielder. Ajax, though, look the closest to getting a deal over the line.

Spanish media had also linked Ounahi with Barcelona and Manchester City this summer, yet none of that interest has hardened into an official offer.

The 26-year-old made his name at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups, where his performances in the Atlas Lions shirt drew the gaze of clubs across Europe and Saudi Arabia.

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