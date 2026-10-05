Michael Olise did it again. France's Bayern Munich star proved himself the most decisive player of the Zinedine Zidane era once more, lighting up Monday evening against Belgium.

Thrown on as a second-half substitute, Olise turned a 1-0 deficit into an emphatic 4-1 win in just 14 minutes, scoring twice and setting up another in the fourth-round UEFA Nations League clash.

His influence stretched beyond Belgium. Olise found the net four times during the current international break, cementing his place among the most prominent players in the world right now.

Speaking to French channel "TF1" after the match at the Stade de France, Olise said: "I think we played well at the end of the match. The first half was difficult, as facing deep defences is always hard. We kept up the pressure and the ending was good, so we are happy."

Praise flowed for his France team-mates and Zidane too. According to the "Foot Mercato" network, he added: "I think it is also about the team. He (Zidane) puts forward ideas, and we follow them. We will carry on in this way."

He signed off: "I am still happy with the French national team. It is a pleasure for me to play with this team. There are many special players. I am happy to play here."



