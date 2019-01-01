Osinachi Ohale: Nigeria defender 'happy' to make winning debut with Tacon
Osinachi Ohale has expressed her delight after helping CD Tacon record a 3-0 win on her debut against Sporting de Huelva on Saturday.
The 29-year-old, who wrapped up her move to the Spanish side from Sweden's Vaxjo on Friday, was seeking to help the top-flight debutants bounce back from a 9-1 loss to Barcelona last week.
The Super Falcons star, who started for David Aznar's side in a home win at Ciudad Deportiva Real Madrid, was solid at the back Antonio Toledo's team, who lost 1-0 to champions Atletico Madrid.
Goals from Sofia Jakobsson, Jessica Martínez, Kosovare Asllani gave Tacon their maiden Spanish top-flight win against the visitors, who paraded Princella Adubea and Peace Efih.
🏁 FP @CD_Tacon 3-0 @sportinghuelva— CD TACON (@CD_Tacon) September 14, 2019
⚽@JakobssonSofia 22', @Jessica69466968 42', @KosovareAsllani 84'#GoTACON | #PrimeraIberdrola pic.twitter.com/Mb4T8tK8u7
The former Rivers Angels defender, who impressed from start to finish, has expressed joy over a bright start to life in Spain.
Great team performance and happy for the victory on my debut 💪🏽 @ TRYP Madrid Chamartín https://t.co/GjiPqvWr1m— Osinachi Ohale (@OhaleOsinachi) September 14, 2019
Ghana's Adubea came from the bench to replace Marie Alidou in the 75th minute, while Nigeria's Efih was substituted after the restart of the match with Angela Clavijo.
Ohale will aim to consolidate on her fine start when Tacon visit Logrono in their next fixture on September 22.