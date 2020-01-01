Osimhen scores match-winning goal as Napoli extend fine away run in Serie A

The Super Eagles striker helped Gennaro Gattuso's men grab their third straight win win away from home in the Italian top-flight

Victor Osimhen scored the only goal which gave a 1-0 victory over in Sunday's encounter.

Osimhen connected with Hirving Lozano's cross to separate the two teams with his 23rd-minute header.

It was his second goal in the Italian top-flight since he completed a big-money move from club in the summer.

Shortly after the restart for the second half, centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly pounced on a rebound after Osimhen attempted an overhead kick, but his strike was ruled out by the VAR because the ball struck the Nigerian striker's hand.

Despite a late challenge from the hosts, Napoli held onto their first-half lead and returned to winning ways after last Sunday's defeat to .

The result stretched the Blues' impressive unbeaten record on the road to three wins this season, excluding the 3-0 forfeit for not honouring their league outing against last month.

Osimhen was in action for 83 minutes before he was replaced by Andrea Petagna while Koulibaly played the duration but ’s Faouzi Ghoulam did not make the matchday squad.

For Bologna, Gambia striker Musa Barrow featured for the 90 minutes and 's Kingsley Michael watched on as an unused substitute.

The victory fired Napoli to third on the Serie A table with 14 points after seven games. They have a date with Franck Kessie’s high-flying after the international break on November 22.

Osimhen and Koulibaly have been invited to the Nigeria and Senegal squads for their 2021 qualifiers this week.

Nigeria battle Sierra Leone while the Teranga Lions are scheduled to face Guinea-Bissau.