Osimhen rushed to hospital after a collision with Atalanta‘s Romero in Napoli defeat

The Nigeria international was forced off in the closing stages of his side’s loss to the Goddess at Gewiss Stadium

Victor Osimhen has been rushed to the hospital after a collision with Cristian Romero in Napoli’s 4-2 defeat to Atalanta in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The forward’s debut season with the Parthenopeans has been hampered by injury, suspension and coronavirus-related problems.

The Nigeria international only recently returned from a shoulder injury and was handed his seventh league start against the Goddess.

The centre-forward struggled to make much of an impact in the encounter, completing two dribbles and firing only one shot for the duration he was on parade.

Duvan Zapata opened the scoring for Atalanta in the 52nd minute before Piotr Zielinski levelled proceedings for the Parthenopeans six minutes later.

Robin Gosens handed the lead to Atalanta moments after the hour mark before Luis Muriel increased the lead with a fine effort in the 71st minute.

Gosens then turned the ball into his own net to help Napoli reduce the deficit before Cristian Romero sealed the victory for Atalanta in the 79th minute.

With few minutes left before the end of the game, Osimhen collided with Romero and was immediately taken out on a stretcher.

The centre-forward was then rushed to the hospital by an ambulance, where he would be expected to continue his treatment.

The Super Eagles forward has only played 16 games across all competitions for Napoli, scoring two goals and providing one assist since his €80 million move from Lille last summer.

Napili are now winless in their last two games, after also losing against Granada in a Europa League game last time out.

With the defeat, the Parthenopeans have dropped to the seventh spot on the league table after gathering 40 points from 22 games.

It is yet to be known the extent of Osimhen injury and the duration he would be on the sidelines for as he would be expected to undergo tests.

Osimhen injury could be a big blow for Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr, who is set to name the forward in his team for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.

The centre-forward has been a key member of the Super Eagles since the arrival of the Franco-German tactician.