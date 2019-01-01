Osimhen joins Tau and Salah on African Player of the Year shortlist

The Lille star joins the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Riyad Mahrez on the 30-man list of candidates for this year's award

Mohamed Salah is joined by Victor Osimhen, Percy Tau and Wilfred Ndidi on the preliminary list of nominees for the 2019 African Player of the Year award.

Salah beat teammate Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the individual honour of 2018 after impressing for both club and country.

He faces competition for this year’s diadem from the young forward who has been in fine scoring form since his move from Royal Charleroi Club.

2016 winner Riyad Mahrez, 2019 African Cup of Nations top scorer Odion Ighalo and midfield trojan Thomas Partey are also in the running.

Other prominent players nominated are ’s Wilfred Ndidi, Achraf Hakimi of , star Kalidou Koulibaly and PSG’s Idrissa Gueye.

The award holds on Tuesday, January 7 2020, at Citadel Azure, Hurghada, .

The shortlist:

Achraf Hakimi ( & Borussia Dortmund), André Onana ( & ), Baghdad Bounedjah ( & Al-Sadd) , Carolus Andriamatsinoro (Madagascar & Al Adalah), Denis Onyango ( & ), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon & ), Ferjani Sassi( & ), Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax), Idrissa Gueye ( & Paris Saint-Germain), Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & ), Jordan Ayew ( & ), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli), Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & Al Ain), Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet" ( & ), Mbwana Samatta ( & ) , Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool), Moussa Marega (Mali & ), Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool) , Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire & ) , Odion Ighalo ( & Shanghai Shenhua) , Percy Tau ( & ), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal) , Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & ) , Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance) , Thomas Teye Partey (Ghana & Atlético Madrid) , Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille) , Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City), Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire & Crystal Palace) · Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah)