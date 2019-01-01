Osimhen fires Chelsea warning with Brest goal

The Nigeria international scored the Great Danes’ only goal as they silenced Olivier Dall'Oglio’s side for their eighth win this season

Victor Osimhen scored ’s only goal in Friday’s 1-0 triumph over Brest in the French .

Having fired blanks in the Great Danes’ 1-0 away win at Olympique , the rediscovered his scoring form to power his side to victory.

His 16th minute effort worked the magic for Christophe Galtier’s men after converting a fine pass from Jonathan Ikone.

16' GOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL !!! @victorosimhen9 you beautiful man 😍. And WHAT an assist from Jonathan Ikoné 👏. #LOSCSB29 1-0 pic.twitter.com/szRRva7QWX — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) December 6, 2019

Lille could have added a second of the game but Jonathan Bamba had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Gautier Larsonneurin the closing stages of the fixture.

90+2' PENALTY LOSC ! Jonathan Bamba is tripped in the box and we have a chance to close this one out ....#LOSCSB29 1-0 — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) December 6, 2019

The Caf Awards nominee who now boasts of nine French topflight goals was in action from start to finish while 's Saad Agouzoul and Mozambique's Reinildo Mandava were not dressed for action.

For Brest, international Haris Belkebla saw every minute of action with 's Jean-Charles Castelletto making way for Denys Bain after 18 minutes.

Article continues below

Victory for Galtier’s side is a massive big boost ahead of Tuesday’s game against .

The Group H encounter billed for Stamford Bridge is a dead-rubber fixture, however, they would be hoping to bow out of the competition on a high.