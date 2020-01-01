Osimhen: Filling Yekini’s Super Eagles shoes will be heavy but achievable

The 21-year-old centre-forward has spoken of his desire to become the country’s all-time top scorer in the future

attacker Victor Osimhen has revealed his target to match and surpass Rashidi Yekini’s goalscoring feat for .

Yekini remains the Super Eagles highest goalscorer with 37 strikes from 58 games and helped the team perform well in international competitions with his impressive performances during his playing years.

Osimhen has netted four goals in nine appearances for the three-time African champions since he made his debut against Togo in 2017.

The 21-year-old revealed he would continue to work towards becoming the Super Eagles all-time top-scorer, although he admitted it would not be a walk in the park.

"I've always said for me to fill in the shoes of a legend, the late Rashidi Yekini is kind of heavy for me but I think I'm on the right path towards this direction," Osimhen told the media.

"If I'm injury-free I can achieve this but it's never going to be easy and of course with the confidence, the coach has in me and the fans also support me I think it's achievable.

"For now I want to keep on helping the team, keep on doing well with my club and I'm really looking forward to achieving this feat but it's never going to be easy.

"Compared to what he has done for the national team and he's made a name for himself all over the world, it's a huge step for me. By the special grace of God, I'm going to achieve this feat and also pass it".

Osimhen teamed up with side Napoli in the summer from French club for a club-record fee of €80 million.

The forward has only managed two goals in eight appearances across all competitions since his arrival but revealed he is not under pressure to deliver.

"There is no pressure at all, for me, it is to continue to improve with the team, I think I just joined the team about four months ago,” he continued.

"I have been doing quite well, not really bad and I think I can really improve also, I am really working hard towards that direction."

Osimhen will be expected to play a key role for Nigeria when they take on Sierra Leone in an qualifying game on Friday.

The Super Eagles are leading Group L with six points from two games after victories over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.