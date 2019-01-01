Oshoala battles Oghiagbehva as Africans learn Women's Champions League Round of 16 foes

The Round of 16 draw for Europe's elite women's club competition is out and some stars from Africa are in contention

's Asisat Oshoala will lead 's attack when they take on Emuidzhi Oghiagbehva's Minsk in a Uefa Women's Round of 16 tie, following Monday afternoon's draw.

The draw ceremony was held in Nyon and was conducted by former international Karen Carney and German women’s football legend Nadine Kessler, with 16 club representatives in attendance.

Oshoala was impressive for the Calatans as they defeated 4-1 on aggregate to book their Round of 16 ticket.

Last season's Champions League finalist will be hoping to reach the quarter-final but must avoid a slip up against the Belarusian champions.

On the other end, Oghiagbehva scored three goals to increase her Champions League tally to 10 as Minsk defeated Zurich 4-1 on aggregate to advance to the next round.

The Belarus outfit will also count on the services of 's Alvina Niyolle, Cote d'Ivoire's Nadege Cisse and 's duo Letago Madiba and Rachel Sebati to halt Barcelona title dreams.

Elsewhere, South Africa's Janine Van Wyk and Fortuna Hjorring cruised past Albania's Vllaznia 3-0 and were rewarded with a Round of 16 clash with champions .

The Banyana Banyana captain is relishing the prospect of facing the French women's top-flight giants and is confident they can challenge the European queens.

Well yeah, it's a tough draw but a fantastic opportunity to test ourselves. The challenge wont be the opponent but more the way we plan, prepare and execute our tasks on the day. #Fearnothing @FortunaHjorring 💚 pic.twitter.com/ORwMv9ZAfJ — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) September 30, 2019

While 's Imane Chebel, Nigeria's Charity Reuben and Zambia duo of Racheal Kundanaji and Chisha Zulu will be in action as BIIK Kazygurt were pitted against Bayern Munchen.

The African quartet had helped the Kazaksthan champions to see off 3-1 on aggregate and will aim to upset the German giants to book a quarter-final place.

The Round of 16 first legs will be played on October 10 and the second legs on October 30 across eight venues in Europe.

