Óscar García willing to forgo huge sum to leave his employer

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Óscar García remains the main talking point in Croatia. Dinamo Zagreb want the Spanish coach, who worked at Ajax last season, but his employers Pogón will not let him leave.

Last winter, García arrived at Ajax after Jordi Cruyff appointed him to take charge of the reserve team.

At Jong Ajax, he did better than his predecessor. A few weeks later, Ajax promoted him to the first team and sacked Fred Grim.

García then guided Ajax into the play-offs for European football and won that mini-tournament. Nevertheless, the Spaniard had to leave the Amsterdam club after the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

After leaving Ajax, he soon joined mid-table Pogón. The club now sit fourth in the Ekstraklasa, with García exceeding expectations. Dinamo Zagreb have noticed.

Dinamo Zagreb tried to lure him away from Poland in October, but failed. Pogón's chairman reacted furiously when he learned that García had even reached a personal agreement with the Croatians.

To become Dinamo Zagreb's coach, García even wanted to return €150,000 to Pogón, according to various media outlets in Poland and Croatia. But the chairman was too angry to accept the offer.

Advertisement

According to TVP Spor, the saga is not over. Dinamo Zagreb will make another attempt to lure García away from Poland in the winter.