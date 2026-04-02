Óscar García shows no mercy at Ajax: 'He needs to prove he's better'

Óscar García spoke about Oscar Gloukh’s current role during Ajax’s press conference on Thursday afternoon. The Spanish manager acknowledges that the multi-million-euro signing wants to play more often.

García, who was appointed in March, speaks regularly with Gloukh. “He would like to play on the left or behind the striker in a 4-2-3-1 system. Gloukh is a player with qualities and he can play in various positions.”

According to García, the fact that Gloukh does not always play is mainly down to himself. “A player has to show that he is better than the other players. Not just to me, but that was the case with the previous coaches too. You have to improve and work hard to change the situation.”

García still considers Gloukh a good player. “He’s a dangerous player near the goal, but football is more than that.”

The fact that Gloukh cost the Amsterdam club nearly 15 million euros makes no difference to his selection policy. “To me, he’s just another player in the squad. If we want to use him, he has to be ready and prove himself.”

The 22-year-old Gloukh has played 33 matches for Ajax so far. In those games, he has scored eight goals and provided five assists.

Gloukh’s statistics are therefore excellent. Yet it is becoming increasingly unclear whether he will still be playing for Ajax next season.