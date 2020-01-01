Oparanozie opens Dijon's goal account with brace in Standard Liege win

The 26-year-old scored twice to open her goal account for the French outfit as they edged the Belgian giants in a warm-up tie

Desire Oparanozie opened her goal account with a brace as defeated Standard Liege 2-1 in Saturday's pre-season friendly.

The international joined Yannick Chandioux's team this summer after ending her six-year stay with rivals in June, and is gradually adapting to life at Stade des Poussots.

The 26-year-old made her debut in Dijon's 2-1 friendly win over Swiss outfit Servette Chenois on August 5 before starring in a 3-0 win over French second-tier side Thonon-Evian a week later.

She was handed a starting role on her third appearance against the Swiss giants, who were held to a 1-1 draw at on Wednesday.

The French side dominated the encounter and found the breakthrough in the 23rd minute when Oparanozie beat an opposing defender to fire beyond the visitors' goalkeeper at Phalsbourg.

The forward was set up brilliantly in the opponent's box and made no mistake to double the lead for the hosts in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper on the brink of the half-time break.

After the interval, the Swiss team fought hard and eventually pulled one back through Constance Brackman, who struck in the 56thm minute but the hosts held their nerve to claim a morale-boosting win.

Oparanozie, who was in action for 84 minutes before being replaced by Ines Barrier, has now scored two goals in three matches for Chandioux's team in the ongoing pre-season friendlies.

Besides the Nigerian, French-Moroccan Elodie Nakkach, who captained the team against Liege, played for 84 minutes, while compatriot Salma Amani was not dressed for the tie.

It was the third win in a row for Dijon and they will take on Reims at the same venue on Sunday before slugging it out with Chaimaka Nnadozie's Paris in Beaune next Saturday, August 22.