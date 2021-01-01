Oparanozie inspires Dijon comeback victory against Fleury 91

Winless in their last three games, the Dijonnaise came from behind to silence the visitors with the Nigerian opening the scoring

Desire Oparanozie scored the opening second-half goal to earn Dijon a 3-1 comeback win against Fleury 91 in Saturday's D1 Arkema encounter.

Having lost 2-0 to Bordeaux the last time out, Yannick Chandioux's team welcome the visitors with the ambition of ending a three-match winless run in this campaign, and they eventually achieved it.

Dijon began the game on a disappointing note when Michelle De Jongh led a counter-attack which saw Dominika Grabowska left with goalkeeper Marie Gignoux-Soulier to beat in the 34th minute.

Having found themselves behind going into the break, Mylaine Tarrieu set up the Nigerian to level matters in the 67th minute.

With the game destined for a draw, the hosts left it late to secure the lead through Ophelie Cuynet in the 94th minute before Lea Declercq aided Lea Khelifi two minutes later to seal the victory.

Oparanozie, who was in action from start to finish has now netted four times and offered five assists in all outings for Dijon this term.

Her latest goal saw the Nigerian star ending her five-match drought since scoring the winner against Montpellier on November 14, 2020.

Despite the win, Dijon remain eighth on the D1 Arkema table after garnering 20 points from 16 games in the current campaign.

The forward will hope to add to her season tally when Dijon welcome champions Lyon in their next league game on March 27.