Onyango: Uganda keeper refuses to be drawn on whether he's better than Khune

The Cranes captain keeps mum on his status in the PSL in the wake of Khune’s comment on the best custodian

custodian Denis Onyango has refused to be drawn into a discussion of his status-rating in the Premier Soccer League ( ) in the wake of South African great Itumeleng Khune suggesting he is the undisputed keeper in .

The captain settled the debate as to who is the better keeper between him and ’ Onyango, by stating the latter was the best.

Khune and Onyango are two of the most decorated shot-stoppers in the country in the last 13 years having won many personal and team honours.

The latest debate on Twitter started after a fan posted a photo of the two shot-stoppers - asking: “Who's actually the best keeper between Denis Onyango and Itumeleng Khune?”

Bafana Bafana international Khune then trended on Twitter as fans backed him, while others insisted Uganda captain Onyango was better due to his accomplishments on the African continent.

Khune decided to join the debate in an attempt to settle it by saying: "Let’s settle this, Masinde Onyango is the best Keeper in the PSL.”

Onyango has, however, refused to be drawn into the matter.

“I’m quiet,” Onyango told Daily Monitor, “I’m staying away from tweets. I will not pour petrol during this lockdown, people are stressing to talk about who is who.”

It is not the first time this is not the first time debate on who is better of the two great goalkeepers in the PSL has come up.

It heightened when the Sundowns keeper was crowned as the African-based Player of the Year for 2016 after leading his side to the Caf title that year, and later when named in the inaugural FifPro Africa Best XI in 2018.

A debate on who truly is the best PSL keeper ensued, with Chiefs supporters adamant their long-serving captain remained Mzansi’s finest regardless of Onyango’s Caf accolades.