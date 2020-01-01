Onyango: Midfielder with Kenyan roots signs contract with Everton

The 17-year-old, who joined the Blues at the age of eight, has been rewarded for his impressive progress with the Toffees

midfielder Tyler Onyango has finally penned a professional contract with the club.

Onyango, who was born to a Kenyan father and an English mother, penned a three-year deal which will run until the end of June 2023.

“ midfielder Tyler [Onyango] has signed a first professional contract with the club, penning a three-year deal until the end of June 2023,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“The 17-year-old, who joined the Blues aged eight, has been rewarded for his impressive progress throughout his time at Everton Academy.

“Having consistently shone for Everton’s U-18s team, Onyango was promoted to the Blues’ U-23s set-up during the 2019/20 campaign.

We're delighted to confirm that Tyler Onyango has signed his first professional contract with #EFC 👇 — Everton Academy (@EvertonAcademy) July 24, 2020

“A skillful, athletic central midfielder who boasts a tireless work ethic and eye for goal, Onyango played in seven Premier League 2 matches before the campaign was ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“His development was further underlined by his selection in two of the young Blues’ Leasing.com Trophy games in 2019/20.

“Onyango featured in matches against Crewe Alexandra and Fleetwood Town in the competition, which sees David Unsworth’s side test themselves against senior opposition.

“Luton-born Onyango is a current Under-17 international.”

In a recent interview, Onyango revealed he would not mind playing for the national team as he is not yet capped by the England national team.

“I have been to Kenya many times over the years most recently in the summer of 2018,” Onyango told Nation Sports.

“I have a very big family in Kenya so it is always nice to come home to visit everyone. Unfortunately, I can’t speak Swahili or Luo. Expect a few odd words but it is definitely something I want to learn.

“I am eligible to play for Kenya and it is definitely something I’d be open to as you never know what the future holds so I want to keep my mind open to any opportunities that may occur.”